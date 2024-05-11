LGED holds workshop on e-tender at Thakurgaon

A day-long workshop for contractors on e-tendering was held on Saturday in Thakurgaon.

Organized by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in collaboration with Development Design and Construction (DDC), the workshop was held at the talent training center of development organization ESDO at Govindanagar.

The workshop was chaired by LGED Executive Engineer Md Mamun Biswas. Additional Chief Engineer of Rangpur Division of LGED Lutfar Rahman spoke at the event as the chief guest.

More than 200 contractors of the district participated in the workshop.