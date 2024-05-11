Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

LGED holds workshop on e-tender at Thakurgaon

Over 200 contractors of the district participated

A representative from the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) speaks during a workshop in Thakurgaon on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 11:21 PM

A day-long workshop for contractors on e-tendering was held on Saturday in Thakurgaon.

Organized by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in collaboration with Development Design and Construction (DDC), the workshop was held at the talent training center of development organization ESDO at Govindanagar.

The workshop was chaired by LGED Executive Engineer Md Mamun Biswas. Additional Chief Engineer of Rangpur Division of LGED Lutfar Rahman spoke at the event as the chief guest.

More than 200 contractors of the district participated in the workshop. 

Topics:

LGED
Read More

CEC assures no vote rigging in election

Thakurgaon LGED transforms township with 200C development

LGED wins award for Assam Bosti-Kaptai Road project

LGED behind dramatic change in Gopalganj

Flood damages one-third of LGED roads in Bandarban 

ACC seeks wealth statements of 3 CAAB and LGED engineers, 3 others

Latest News

IFIC Bank launches campaign to celebrate mothers

Al Hilal keep Ronaldo trophy-less in Saudi league

US soccer sensation Sullivan’s Bangladeshi heritage

Home Minister: Extended form of Road Transport Act likely to be passed in parliament

Doctor confirms Selim's kidneys unharmed after rescue from Milton Samadder's centre

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x