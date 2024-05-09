Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka Tribune’s reporter among 2 assaulted by police in Chittagong 

  • Mobile phones of the journalists damaged in the attack 
  • CUJ demands action against accused police officials within 24 hours
The image shows the factional clash of Chhatra League in the college gate area of Chittagong city on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Two journalists, including a reporter of Dhaka Tribune, were subjected to assault and harassment by some police officials while covering a clash between two rival groups of Chhatra League in College gate area of Chittagong city on Thursday. 

The assaulted journalists are Dhaka Tribune’s Pimple Barua and Bishwajit Sarma, a reporter of the Chittagong Pratidin.

The incident happened when the duo went to cover the clash between the Chhatra League factions around 1:40pm and were recording the clash on their phones.

At one stage, Saifuddin Manik, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chawkbazar police station, attacked Pimple Barua with a stick. He received injuries to his fingers. Despite showing their identity cards, the ASI hit them and hurled abuse.

Other police officials who were present at the scene joined in the intimidation, obstructing the journalists' work and preventing them from performing their duties.

After the incident, the Chittagong Union of Journalists (CUJ) issued a statement condemning the attack. CUJ President Tapan Chakraborty and General Secretary M Shamsul Islam expressed deep concern over the attack incident. 

The CUJ leaders denounced the police's actions on the journalists and termed the incident heinous and unwanted. 

It also called upon the Commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police to take immediate disciplinary action against the responsible police officers within the next 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, when asked about this, Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz, additional deputy commissioner (PR) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) said that he had forwarded the detailed information to the CMP commissioner.

“I hope appropriate action will be taken soon,” said the additional deputy commissioner.

Topics:

Police AttackAssault on Journalist
Read More

Chittagong-16 Awami League candidate granted bail amid alleged journo assault

AL candidate Bahar’s men assault journalists

Political rallies: Editors' Council condemns attack on journalists

Chhatra League expels six Dhaka College activists for assaulting journalists

MFC concerned over reports of violence against journalists

Dhaka Tribune’s photojournalist Mahmud Hossain Opu assaulted by police

Latest News

GM Quader: Govt has failed to solve bank crisis

Why do people in Dhaka love to go to restaurants?

Discover the legacy of Kareem’s in Dhaka

PM Hasina: As long as the people are with me, I don’t care

Study: 96% of workers going to Malaysia fall into recruitment debt

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x