Thursday, October 02, 2025

Mob attack on Dhaka Tribune journalist: Prime accused arrested

A remand petition will be filed on Sunday for further questioning, say police

Rocky, the prime accused in the abduction and assault case of Dhaka Tribune’s Rangpur correspondent Liakat Ali Badal, is brought to court in Rangpur before being sent to prison on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 10:30 PM

Police have arrested Rocky, the prime accused in the case filed over the mob attack and abduction of the Rangpur correspondent of Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Liakat Ali Badal.

Rocky was arrested from Dhaka’s Jatrabari area and produced before Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 Judge Dewan Moniruzzaman on Thursday, who ordered him to jail.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector (SI) Sudipta Shahin said a petition for Rocky’s remand would be filed with the court on Sunday for further interrogation.

Badal filed the case on September 22, naming 14 people, including Rangpur City Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Umme Fatema, Licensing Branch Head Mizu, and Administrative Officer Shanto. Most of the accused are still at large.

The case followed Badal’s September 17 report in Dainik Sangbad alleging a Tk5 crore transaction for secretly issuing licenses for 500 banned autorickshaws in Rangpur City Corporation. Soon after, a mob abducted Badal from Kachari Bazar and tortured him inside the RCC office before fellow journalists rescued him.

When taken to court, Rocky claimed he was “a victim of circumstances” and blamed Liton Parvez as the mastermind.

 

RangpurarrestedAssault on Journalist
