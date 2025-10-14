Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Journalist assaulted while reporting on drug trade at Lalon Mela

Raju Ahmed, district correspondent for Dhaka Post, is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital following the attack

Map of Kushtia. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 08:53 PM

A journalist was injured in a targeted assault by suspected drug dealers while reporting from the Lalon Mela grounds in Chheuria village of Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila. 

Raju Ahmed, district correspondent for Dhaka Post, is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital following the attack, which took place around 1pm on Tuesday.

According to Raju, the attack was carried out by members of a local drug syndicate operating openly at the fair.

He claimed that over 300 hemp stalls have been set up at the venue, where drugs are being sold and consumed in broad daylight.

Raju said he had raised concerns about the drug trade and the safety of journalists during a meeting with the Kushtia Deputy Commissioner just a day earlier.

“When I returned to the field to collect news, I was attacked in a planned manner,” Raju said, demanding immediate arrests and exemplary punishment for those involved.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Raju was gathering video footage near the main stage when a group of men assaulted him.

They described the Lalon Mela grounds as being overrun by drug dealers who intimidate visitors and operate without fear of legal consequences.

Journalists present at the scene condemned the attack and called for swift action.

“We strongly protest this heinous incident. If authorities fail to act, we will be forced to launch a movement,” said one reporter.

Abu Moni Zubayed Ripon, general secretary of Kushtia Press Club, also condemned the assault and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Dr Hossain Imam, resident medical officer at Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed that Raju was admitted with injuries sustained during the attack and is under medical care.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said that the matter is under investigation and legal action will follow.

Kushtia deputy commissioner and president of Lalon Academy Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin assured that the attack would be investigated seriously and those responsible would face legal consequences.

Topics:

KushtiaAssault on Journalist
Read More

42-year-old journalist hacked to death in Bagerhat

Mob attack on Dhaka Tribune journalist: Prime accused arrested

One more arrested over mob attack on Dhaka Tribune correspondent in Rangpur

Dhaka Tribune journo assaulted over report in Rangpur

Two killed in Kushtia clash

Security tightened at Lalon’s shrine in Kushtia

Latest News

India’s cough syrup tragedy shows huge drug safety gaps

Gen Z protests: Why are Asia’s youth so angry?

Bangladesh Election 2026: EC’s law-and-order meeting Oct 20

NCP vows full-scale contest with capable candidates, insists on ‘water lily’ symbol

UN aid for Rohingya refugee children faces funding cliff

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x