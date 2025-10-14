Journalist assaulted while reporting on drug trade at Lalon Mela

A journalist was injured in a targeted assault by suspected drug dealers while reporting from the Lalon Mela grounds in Chheuria village of Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila.

Raju Ahmed, district correspondent for Dhaka Post, is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital following the attack, which took place around 1pm on Tuesday.

According to Raju, the attack was carried out by members of a local drug syndicate operating openly at the fair.

He claimed that over 300 hemp stalls have been set up at the venue, where drugs are being sold and consumed in broad daylight.

Raju said he had raised concerns about the drug trade and the safety of journalists during a meeting with the Kushtia Deputy Commissioner just a day earlier.

“When I returned to the field to collect news, I was attacked in a planned manner,” Raju said, demanding immediate arrests and exemplary punishment for those involved.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Raju was gathering video footage near the main stage when a group of men assaulted him.

They described the Lalon Mela grounds as being overrun by drug dealers who intimidate visitors and operate without fear of legal consequences.

Journalists present at the scene condemned the attack and called for swift action.

“We strongly protest this heinous incident. If authorities fail to act, we will be forced to launch a movement,” said one reporter.

Abu Moni Zubayed Ripon, general secretary of Kushtia Press Club, also condemned the assault and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Dr Hossain Imam, resident medical officer at Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed that Raju was admitted with injuries sustained during the attack and is under medical care.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said that the matter is under investigation and legal action will follow.

Kushtia deputy commissioner and president of Lalon Academy Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin assured that the attack would be investigated seriously and those responsible would face legal consequences.