3 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Sherpur

Three passengers of an autorickshaw were killed and three others injured as a truck rammed the vehicle in Paiska Bypass area of Sherpur's Nakla upazila on Tuesday.

Nakla police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Quader Mia confirmed the casualty in the road accident.

The deceased are Raja Mia, 55, Zabeda Begum, 75, and Abeda Khatun, 50.

Among the injured, Sultana, 45, has been admitted to Sherpur District Hospital.

The other two have been admitted to Nakla Upazila Health Complex and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

According to police sources, a speeding truck overturned an auto-rickshaw in Paiska Bypass area of ​​Nakhla around 9:30pm on Tuesday. Auto-rickshaw passenger Raja Mia and his mother-in-law Zabeda Begum died on the spot.

OC Abdul Quader Mia said: "Two died on the spot. Abeda Khatun died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The autorickshaw passengers were returning from a namaz-e-janaza in Phulpur.”