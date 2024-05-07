Caught with 24L, chairman candidate released within 12hrs of detention

Eleven individuals, including Shahinuzzaman Shaheen, the incumbent chairman of the council and the general secretary of the upazila Awami League, who is vying for the chairman position in the Sujanagar Upazila Parishad election in Pabna and were apprehended by RAB with a significant sum of money, have been released.

They were released from the RAB-12 Pabna camp around 12:30pm on Tuesday, following 12 hours of detention.

Major Ehteshamul Haque Khan, the company commander of RAB-12, Pabna camp, said: "Following their apprehension, we conducted interrogations. The money seized was found to be within the limits of election expenditure. Subsequently, the seized funds were deposited in the treasury, and all individuals, including Shaheen, were released. However, further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate legal action will be taken."

Upon his release, Shahinuzzaman Shaheen said: "We had intended to use the money to cover all election expenses. It was not meant for any illicit purposes. I am a victim of political conspiracy. My political adversaries have been plotting against me from the outset to prevent my victory. Today's events are a manifestation of this conspiracy."

The detainees were apprehended from Char Bhabanipur of Sujanagar around 12:30am on Monday.

Major Ehteshamul Haque Khan, during a press conference at the RAB-12 Pabna camp around 3:30pm on Monday, said that the detainees, including Shahinuzzaman Shaheen, were intercepted during a patrol aimed at ensuring fair elections. During the operation, a bag containing Tk24 lakh was seized from Shaheen. The candidate confessed during interrogation that the money was intended to influence the election. The concerned returning officer has been notified, and legal action will be taken accordingly.

The polling for the Sujanagar Upazila Parishad is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Abdul Wahab (motorcycle), the president of upazila Awami League, is the sole rival contesting against Shahinuzzaman Shaheen, who is running under the pineapple symbol in the election.