21 madrasa students injured in lightning strike in Faridpur

Twenty-one students of Madinatul Ulum Madrasa in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur were injured by a lightning strike on Monday, with 11 of them having to be hospitalized.

The hospitalised students are Hossain, Samiul, Mujahid, Rezaul, Oliullah, Mustakim, Sajim, Maruf, Abdur Rahman, Riyad and Bayezid.

According to Maolana Keramot Ali, the mohtamim (trustee) of the madrasa, as evening fell amidst rain on Monday, a thunderbolt struck the courtyard of the institution.

At the time, 21 students, all third-graders at the Nurani section of the school, who were enjoying the cool shower from the madrasa building's balcony, were injured.

Fellow students and teachers rushed all 21 of them to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where 10 were released after first aid.

The rest remain under treatment.