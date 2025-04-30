BMD issues lightning alert in 12 districts

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a lightning alert for multiple districts, warning of gusty or squally winds accompanied by lightning flashes.

According to the Met Office bulletin, rain to thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary west/northwesterly gusty or squally winds at speeds of 45-60kph or more is likely to occur over several districts, during the next two to four hours commencing from 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The 12 districts are Jessore, Kushtia, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar.

It also issues some directives including: