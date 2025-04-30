Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BMD issues lightning alert in 12 districts

BMD warns of gusty or squally winds accompanied by lightning flashes

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 05:17 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a lightning alert for multiple districts, warning of gusty or squally winds accompanied by lightning flashes.

According to the Met Office bulletin, rain to thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary west/northwesterly gusty or squally winds at speeds of 45-60kph or more is likely to occur over several districts, during the next two to four hours commencing from 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The 12 districts are Jessore, Kushtia, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar.

It also issues some directives including:

  • Close windows and doors
  • Avoid travel if possible
  • Take safe shelter
  • Do not take shelter under trees
  • Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls
  • Unplug electrical/electronic devices
  • Immediately get out of water bodies
  • Keep away from objects that conduct electricity
  • When hail starts, do not go outside

Topics:

LightningBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Rains, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh

Temperature drops after rain in Dhaka

Rains likely across country, temperature may drop

Whispers of thunder: Stormy skies loom over Bangladesh

Met office predicts rain across some districts

Rain with temporary gusty wind likely in some districts

Latest News

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Home adviser: Japan's partnership in agricultural development to be further enhanced

CA Press Wing debunks Tania Amir's statements over BDR mutiny

Historic May Day to be observed on Thursday

US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x