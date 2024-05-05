Sunday, May 05, 2024

Navy, air force join operation to douse Sundarbans fire

  • 5 firefighting units on the spot
  • Nearest source of fire is 2km away
  • The reason behind the fire could not be known
Smoke comes out of dried leaves at the Sundarbans. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2024, 02:24 PM

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has started its operation to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone on Saturday afternoon. 

Along with the fire service, members of the Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Coast Guard have joined the operation that began at 9am on Sunday.

A 10-member firefighting team, led by Lieutenant Commander Arafatul Arefin of the Navy's Mongla base, rushed to the spot early in the morning.

Mamun Ahmed, deputy director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence, said five firefighting units are at the spot. Of these, three units of Mongla, Morelganj and Sharankhola have started working. The other two units are on standby. 

Earlier, two units of Mongla and Morelganj fire services reached the spot on Saturday evening but they could not start their operation as the sun had set by the time they arrived.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Mongla Station Officer Mohammad Kaymuzzaman confirmed the matter.

The distance of water from where the fire broke out is approximately 2km, which has hindered the initiation of fire extinguishing efforts, he said.

The fire broke out in the Amarbunia area of Chandpai range in the eastern region of the Sundarbans under Bagerhat on Saturday afternoon.

DFO Nurul Karim said an investigation committee will be formed to find out the exact cause of the fire.

However, he could not give details about the cause and the extent of the fire.

