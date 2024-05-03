Gazipur train collision: Rail communication resumes

Rail communication has resumed following the collision between a Tangail commuter and a freight train at Joydebpur Railway Junction in Gazipur.

Train movement on one line has been kept normal, while work is underway to normalize train movement on the other line.

Train movement on Dhaka-Rajshahi and Dhaka-Mymensingh railway lines was stopped after the head-on collision.

The train service resumed at 1:15pm on Friday, Hanif Mia, station master of Joydebpur Railway Junction, confirmed the matter.



He said five coaches of the freight train and four coaches of the passenger train were derailed in this incident.

The incident took place at around 10:50am on Friday.

At least seven of the injured passengers were taken to a local hospital by the Fire Service and Civil Service.

Meanwhile, the Gazipur district administration formed a three-member committee on Friday to look into the head-on collision.