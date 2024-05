A landslide in Rangamati’s Baghaichari upazila due to heavy rain has suspended the region’s road communication with the rest of the country.

The landslide occurred late on Thursday, and no vehicles have been able to enter or leave the upazila as of the writing of this report on Friday.

Baghaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akhtar said efforts to clear the Baghaichari-Dighinala road were underway, and the movement of traffic was expected to resume soon.