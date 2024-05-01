Teenager dies in Chittagong elephant attack

An 18-year-old boy died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Banshkhali upazila of Chittagong early on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 2am at a litchi orchard near Godarpar in Bailchari union of the upazila.

The deceased was Sibgatullah Rizvi.

Kofil Uddin, chairman of Bailchari Union Parishad, said an elephant entered the locality in the hilly area of East Bailchari.

Rizvi went to see the elephant in the litchi orchard and suffered serious injuries after being attacked by the elephant.

Locals rescued him and took him to a local hospital.

Later, he was referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, added the UP chairman.