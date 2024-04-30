Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Lighter vessel gets stuck after hitting Kalurghat Railway Bridge

  • Various parts of the bridge damaged
  • Repair work underway
The image shows a lighter vessel is get stuck with the Kalurghat Railway Bridge after hitting it on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 05:37 PM

A ship got stuck with Kalurghat Railway Bridge after hitting it on Tuesday.

The lighter vessel named MV Samuda-1 crashed into with the bridge in Chittagong around 1pm.

Various parts of the bridge were damaged following the incident.

The railway authorities have been carrying out renovation work on the bridge.

Eyewitnesses said that the lighter vessel floated from the AK Khan dockyard on the western side of the Karnaphuli River and got stuck with the bridge after hitting it.

After getting the news about this incident, Jisan Dutta, engineer of the Railway Eastern Bridge, and the contractor officials engaged in the bridge's repair work visited the spot.

Jisan Dutta said: “We visited the spot after getting the information. The contractor is also observing where damages have occurred. The extent of the damage can be confirmed after assessing it completely.”

Md Ekram Ullah, officer-in-charge of Chittagong Sadarghat Naval police station, said that the sailors could not control the lighter ship due to the strong wind. It crashed into the bridge and got stuck.

“An angle of the bridge has been bent. There was no damage. However, the railway officials are looking into the damage,” he added.

The OC also said a rescue vessel was sent to salvage the stuck vessel. The rescue process has started.

Lighter VesselKalurghat Bridge
Kalurghat Bridge renovation begins

Evening Brief

Kalurghat Bridge undergoing renovation, ferries arranged for commuters

Kalurghat Bridge: Delay in fixing ferry toll stalls renovation work

3 injured in fire on lighter vessel at Patenga

Freight operation from Chittagong suspended as lighter vessel workers on strike

