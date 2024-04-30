Lighter vessel gets stuck after hitting Kalurghat Railway Bridge

A ship got stuck with Kalurghat Railway Bridge after hitting it on Tuesday.

The lighter vessel named MV Samuda-1 crashed into with the bridge in Chittagong around 1pm.

Various parts of the bridge were damaged following the incident.

The railway authorities have been carrying out renovation work on the bridge.

Eyewitnesses said that the lighter vessel floated from the AK Khan dockyard on the western side of the Karnaphuli River and got stuck with the bridge after hitting it.

After getting the news about this incident, Jisan Dutta, engineer of the Railway Eastern Bridge, and the contractor officials engaged in the bridge's repair work visited the spot.

Jisan Dutta said: “We visited the spot after getting the information. The contractor is also observing where damages have occurred. The extent of the damage can be confirmed after assessing it completely.”

Md Ekram Ullah, officer-in-charge of Chittagong Sadarghat Naval police station, said that the sailors could not control the lighter ship due to the strong wind. It crashed into the bridge and got stuck.

“An angle of the bridge has been bent. There was no damage. However, the railway officials are looking into the damage,” he added.

The OC also said a rescue vessel was sent to salvage the stuck vessel. The rescue process has started.