Cement-laden lighter vessel sinks in Meghna River

A lighter vessel carrying 18,500 bags of Shah Cement sank in the Meghna River on Thursday morning, reported UNB.

The vessel, MV Chandtara-8, sank after it collided with another vessel near the Dokanghar area of Chandpur Sadar Upazila, said Syed Mushfiqur Rahman, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Chandpur region of the River Police. MV Chandtara-8 was anchored when strong river currents caused it to drag anchor and collide with another ship, MV Zaman.

The collision resulted in a rupture in the engine room floor of MV Chandtara-8, causing water to rush in. The ship’s master attempted to steer it toward the riverbank, but it ultimately sank with its full cargo of cement.

No casualties were reported and all crew members are safe, sources said.

SP Syed Mushfiqur Rahman attributed the accident to “the mistake and incompetence” of the ship’s master, noting that the vessel was attempting to launch towards Noapara in Jessore despite the strong current. The two vessels collided during this attempt, causing a hull breach.

Abdul Quader, a boatman from the Ibrahimpur area, said he helped eight individuals, including the ship’s master, Mamun, bringing them safely ashore.

“The survivors later went to Chandpur Sadar model police station to file a General Diary (GD),” he added.

Billal Al Azad, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Sadar river police, said the vessel was en route from Munshiganj to Noapara in Jessore when the incident occurred.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chandpur Deputy Director Bashir Ahmed said that a marking team rushed to the site. The sunken ship has since been located and marked.

“Approximately 10 feet of water now covers the ship’s superstructure, though it remains outside the main navigational channel,” he added.