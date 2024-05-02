Friday, May 03, 2024

Lighter vessel rams Kalurghat Bridge: 3 crews arrested

  • On April 30 ighter vessel named "MV Samuda-1" crashed into bridge 
  • Various parts of bridge, including under-slung girders damaged
River police in Chittagong arrested three crew members of a lighter vessel in connection with Tuesday's collision at Chittagong's Kalurghat Bridge from Chittagong on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 02 May 2024, 11:14 PM

River police in Chittagong arrested three crew members of a lighter vessel in connection with Tuesday's collision at Chittagong's Kalurghat Bridge.

They were arrested from the city's Kalurghat area on Thursday afternoon, said Ekram Ullah, officer-in-charge of Chittagong Sadarghat River Police Station.

The arrestees are quartermaster Ferdous Rahman, 24, driver Yamin Molla, 21, and Shahadat Hossain, 21.

Earlier, on April 30, around noon, a lighter vessel named "MV Samuda-1" crashed into the bridge and got stuck there.

Later, Limon Majumdar, senior deputy assistant engineer of the Railway Eastern Bridge Division, filed a case at Chittagong  GRP (Railway) Police Station over the incident.

Various parts of the bridge, including under-slung girders, walkways, and railings on spans 9 and 10, were damaged following the incident.

The Sadarghat OC said the case was filed at the Railway Police Station as the bridge was under the railway division. However, since the lower deck of the bridge is in the river and the damage occurred there, the investigation will be done by the River Police, he added.

Topics:

ChittagongKalurghat Bridge
