Polls violence: UP chairman among 4 injured in attack in Barisal

Mahilara Union Parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu, along with three others, have been shot and hacked in an alleged attack by the supporters of a rival group in Gournadi upazila in Barisal.

The incident took place in the Batajor bus terminal area of the upazila around 8:30pm on Thursday.

The allegation of attack has been raised against the upazila Awami League General Secretary Harisur Rahman Harish and his supporters.Harisur is also an upazila chairman candidate.

The attack has been carried out as Piklu has been campaigning in favour of another chairman candidate, Monir Hossain, who is the current upazila Awami League president, according to Piklu’s family.

Harish and his supporters reportedly obstructed the road while the injured people were being shifted to another hospital from the health complex for better treatment after being rescued from the spot.

However, the critically injured UP chairman and his motorcycle driver Munir Hossain alias Palash Howladar were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Friday.

Superintendent of Barishal District Police Wahidul Islam said: “Police reached the spot immediately after the incident and controlled the situation. We are trying to identify those involved in the attack and action will be taken against them.”

Additional police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation in the area.

Current upazila chairman Syeda Monirunnahar Meri said: “The situation in Gournadi is currently tense. Harish Rahman, the former mayor who is now running for upazila chairman, was at the scene and shot and hacked Saikat Guha Piklu, the chairman of the union parishad, and his associates. After hearing about the incident, I went to the scene and brought the injured, including the chairman, to Barisal for treatment.”

On Thursday evening, around 8:30pm, Saikat Guha Piklu went to the Batajor area with Monir Hossain for election campaigning.

Upon receiving the news, Harish Rahman and a group of 20-25 armed men led by Delowar Hossain Dilu arrived at the scene and obstructed the campaigning, starting to beat Piklu and his associates.

Saikat Guha Piklu's wife, Bipasha Guha, said: "We decided to support another chairman candidate, Monir Hossain. Harish could not accept this and planned to Piklu. Today (Thursday) he attacked and injured Piklu and his associates."

However, Dilu, who initiated the attack, has made counter allegations against the injured union Parishad chairman Piklu.

Dilu is also admitted to Barisal Hospital and said: "I and four friends were sitting at a tea stall when Piklu and his supporters saw us and started shooting. I was injured. I want justice for this incident."

Dr Saurabh Sutar, a senior consultant at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said: "Medical treatment is being provided to the injured. Two of them are in critical condition. The treatment is ongoing, and more details can not be provided at this time."

Harish is a supporter of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, a parliament member for Barisal-1 Constituency and Barisal District Awami League president.