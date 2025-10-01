32% children in Bangladesh victims of online violence, activists warn

Civil society activists on Wednesday warned that up to 32% of children in Bangladesh have fallen victim to online violence, including cyberbullying, sexual harassment, trafficking, and economic losses from online gaming.

The activists made the remarks at the launch of the “Speak Up EU-CSO” project at a hotel in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

The event was organized by Netherlands-based child rights group Terre des Hommes Netherlands (TdH NL) in partnership with INCIDIN Bangladesh, Breaking The Silence, and Ain o Salish Kendra.

Brig Gen SM Moniruzzaman, director general of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), attended the event as chief guest.

Nazrul Islam, country manager of TdH Netherlands, chaired the session.

Under the project, 2,000 children and youths in Dhaka, Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Gazipur districts will receive training on preventing online harassment. The initiative will also engage local communities and authorities to ensure safer digital spaces.

“While the internet provides opportunities, it also exposes children and youths to harm. Digital literacy, safe online spaces, and protection from abuse, exploitation, and cyberbullying are critical,” the activists said, emphasizing that children must be at the center of digital policy.

The event highlighted that adolescents (12–18) and youths (18–24), particularly those lacking skills or safe environments, are highly vulnerable. Online harassment increased during and after the COVID-19 pandemic when many turned to the internet for education and social interaction.

Speakers included Mohammad Saiful Hassan, joint secretary, ICT Division; Enrico Lorenzon, team leader-Inclusive Governance, EU delegation to Bangladesh; AKM Masud Ali, executive director of INCIDIN Bangladesh; and Tahmina Rahman, EC member of Ain o Salish Kendra.