651 more hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Currently, 2,776 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country

File Image: Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 09:14 PM

Bangladesh reported no deaths from dengue in the 24 hours up to Saturday morning.

However, 651 new dengue cases were recorded during this period, bringing the total number of cases this year to 70,513.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the new cases were reported as follows: 129 in Barisal division (out of CC), 98 in Chittagong division (out of CC), 120 in Dhaka division (out of CC), 120 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 117 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 13 in Khulna division (out of CC), 29 in Mymensingh division (out of CC), 22 in Rajshahi division (out of CC), and 3 in Sylhet division (out of CC).

The number of deaths remained at 278, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 2,776 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people. According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in 2024.

