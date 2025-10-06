Monday, October 06, 2025

3 more die of dengue, 782 hospitalized

Dengue cases surpass 50,000 this year

File Photo of Dengue patients undergoing treatment at a hospital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 06:00 PM

Three more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Monday morning, while 782 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 215 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 50,689, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna Division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 851 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka while a total of 2,473 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 60.9% of the newly infected patients were men while 39.1% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.

