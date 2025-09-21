Sunday, September 21, 2025

Milestone tragedy: 2 more students discharged from burn institute

A total of 28 burn victims of the crash have so far been released

File image of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 07:21 PM

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic  Surgery (NIBPS) on Sunday released two more students who suffered burn injuries in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara area.

The students, Niloy, 13, and Rupi Borua, 10, were discharged as their health conditions improved, said NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

Niloy suffered 25% burn injuries, while Rupi 20% in the crash. 

With them, a total of 28 burn victims of the crash have so far been released from the institute, while eight others remain under treatment.

On July 21 last, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet slammed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College minutes after take-off around 1pm, killing 35 people, including the pilot, according to Health Ministry officials.

health ministryMilestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
