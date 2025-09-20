Saturday, September 20, 2025

4 of a family burnt in Jatrabari AC blast

  • Explosion occurred around 1am Saturday, followed by fire outbreak
  • All four victims were rushed to Burn Institute hospital
National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 11:28 AM

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries after an air-conditioner exploded at Dhalpur in Jatrabari area of the capital early on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Md Tuhin Hossain, 38, his wife Eva Akter, 30 and their two sons—Tanvir, 9 and Tawhid, 7 of Madaripur district.

A fire broke out after the air-conditioner of a room exploded with a big bang around 1am, leaving all four members of the family injured.

Later, they were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said among the victims, Tuhin received 47% burn injuries, while Eva with 15%, Tawhid  8% and Tanvir  40% burn injuries.

 

Topics:

burn injuriesNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
