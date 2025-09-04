3 more die of dengue, 363 hospitalized in 24hrs

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 130 this year.

The recent fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Chittagong Division (outside city corporation areas), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 363 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 33,309 this year.

As per the regular data of DGHS, new cases were reported as follows--88 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 50 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 70 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 56 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 56 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 16 in Khulna Division (Out of CC) 16 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 10 in Mymensingh (Out of CC) and one in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

As of now, 1,548 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.