4 more die of dengue, 568 hospitalized in 24hrs

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 122 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As per the regular data of DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 110 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 93 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 39 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 42 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 16 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 114 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 67 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 82 in Dhaka South City Corporation and three in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

During the period, 568 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 31,476 this year.

Currently, 1,486 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.