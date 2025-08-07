One new Covid case reported in 24 hours

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday confirmed one new Covid-19 infection in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday.

A total of 60 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 1.67%, according to a DGHS press release.

Meanwhile, one person died from Covid-19 during the same period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,530.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18, the first death from the virus was reported.