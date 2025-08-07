Thursday, August 07, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One new Covid case reported in 24 hours

 positivity rate stands at 1.67% from 60 samples tested

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 08:27 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday confirmed one new Covid-19 infection in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday.

A total of 60 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 1.67%, according to a DGHS press release.

Meanwhile, one person died from Covid-19 during the same period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,530.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18, the first death from the virus was reported.

Topics:

Covid
