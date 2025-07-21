Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One dies from Covid in 24hrs

The cumulative death toll, since the pandemic began in 2020, stands at 29,527

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 09:01 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed one death and three new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday. 

One more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the viral disease to 28 since January, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

“A total of 135 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.22%,” the statement added.

The cumulative death toll, since the pandemic began in 2020, stands at 29,527.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

DGHSCOVID-19Covidcovid death
Read More

364 cases of dengue infection reported in 24hrs

Fresh Covid sub‑variant wave hits Bangladesh; experts urge vigilance

Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

5 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

8 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Air Force opens coordination cell to send blood donors to various hospitals

Uttara aircraft crash: Bangladesh’s global friends mourn, offer support

364 cases of dengue infection reported in 24hrs

'Please help me to find my son'

Parents of pilot killed in Uttara jet crash flown to Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x