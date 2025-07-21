One dies from Covid in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed one death and three new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

“A total of 135 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.22%,” the statement added.

The cumulative death toll, since the pandemic began in 2020, stands at 29,527.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.