Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday confirmed two new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Saturday to 8am Sunday.

A total of 202 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0.99%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,526.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.