Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in this period

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 07:05 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday confirmed two new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Saturday to 8am Sunday. 

A total of 202 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0.99%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,526.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

COVID-19CovidDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

Dengue: 429 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Two new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue claims one more life; 114 hospitalized in 24hrs

8 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

3 new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reports 14 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Latest News

Madrasa teacher beaten to death in Satkhira, attacker lynched by mob

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x