Monday, August 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Two more dengue deaths reported in 24hrs

395 more patients hospitalized 

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 07:28 PM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in the 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 86 this year.

The deaths have been reported in Barishal and Chittagong divisions (out of CC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 395 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 22,065 this year.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 58 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 61 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 69 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 34 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 50 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 56 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 6 in Mymensingh Division, 48 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), 9 in Rangpur (Out of CC) and 4 in Sylhet Division.

Currently, 1,235 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

