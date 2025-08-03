One dies from Covid in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed one death and no new Covid-19 cases in the country over a 24-hour period till 8am on Sunday.

One more Covid-related death was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the disease to 31 since January, according to a statement from the DGHS.

A total of 111 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0%, the statement added.

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,530.

The first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the disease.