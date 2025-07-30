Milestone plane crash: Another burn victim discharged, 2 in critical condition

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) on Wednesday discharged one more burn victim in the Milestone fighter jet crash while 32 others, two with critical injuries, are still receiving treatment in the facility.

“We discharged a burn victim and teacher of the Milestone School and College named Farzana Yasmin,45, from the burn institute as her condition improved,” Director of NIBPS Professor Mohammad Nashir Uddin told a news briefing at the institute at afternoon.

With Yasmin, five burn victims have so far been released from the burn institute, he added.

He said the health conditions of 14 out of the 32 survivors, who are undergoing treatment at the burn institute, have been improving while the condition of others is stable.

“Two are now receiving treatment at the ICU of the burn institute as their condition still remains critical while one was shifted to a high dependency unit following improvement of their health condition,” he said.

Prof Uddin continued that seven of the injured are now in serious condition while the remaining others are now receiving treatment at the ward and cabin of the facility. “There was no death in the past three days”.

He said they have so far conducted 156 minor or major surgeries since the jet crash occurred.

Resident Surgeon of the institute Shawon Bin Rahman on Wednesday said that the medical teams of Singapore, China and Bangladesh on Wednesday held a meeting and reviewed the health condition of every patient to decide the protocol to treat them.

However, the Indian medical team has already left the country, he confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 34 people, mostly students died in the air force fighter jet crash into the Milestone School and College at Uttara on July 21.