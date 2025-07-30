2 more die of dengue, 386 hospitalized in 24hrs

Two more people died of dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, pushing the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 81 this year.

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 386 more people were hospitalized with dengue, bringing the total number of confirmed cases this year to 20,702.

Barisal Division reported the highest number of new cases outside Dhaka with 106. Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 64, followed by Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) with 62. DSCC reported 49 new cases, while 29 were detected in Dhaka North City Corporation, 45 in Rajshahi Division, 23 in Khulna Division, five in Mymensingh Division, and three in Rangpur Division.

Currently, 1,289 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives in Bangladesh.

According to DGHS data, there were 101,214 dengue cases in 2023, with 100,040 recoveries.