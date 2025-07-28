Monday, July 28, 2025

33 admitted to burn institute, three in critical condition

Currently 33 individuals are admitted of whom three are in critical condition and another three are classified as severe, said Professor Dr Md Nasir Uddin

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 04:17 PM

A total of 33 individuals remain admitted with three still in critical condition at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

Professor Dr Md Nasir Uddin, the acting director of the institute, shared the information during a press briefing held at 3pm on Monday.

Professor Nasir Uddin said: “The good news is that three patients with intermediate-level injuries are now stable enough to be sent home. However, considering the weather and at the request of their families, they will be discharged after their next dressing.”

He added: “As of yesterday (Sunday), two patients were on ventilation, and we lost one of them. Currently, 33 individuals are admitted. Among them, three are in critical condition, and another three are classified as severe. A total of 27 are children.”

The acting director declined to confirm the total death toll, saying: “The Ministry will disclose the official number of fatalities.”

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
