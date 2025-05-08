Thursday, May 08, 2025

HR Commission: Patients receiving treatment at govt hospitals can’t be advised to go to private hospitals

Failure to abide by the directives should result in appropriate departmental disciplinary action, the report mentioned

File image of Health Reform Commission. Photo: BSS
Update : 08 May 2025, 06:54 PM

The Health Sector Reform Commission (HSRC) has recommended that patients of government hospitals can’t be advised to take treatment in private hospitals.

Additionally, it has proposed making CCTV cameras mandatory in operation theatres to ensure a complete record of surgical procedures, enhancing transparency in healthcare services.

These recommendations were included in the HSRC’s report, which was submitted to the chief adviser on Monday.

The proposal appeared on page 92 of the hospital and diagnostic service-based reform section, under the title "Transparency in Service Delivery", in Chapter Three of the report titled "Health Service Delivery and Physical Infrastructure."

The report stated that government healthcare providers must not directly or indirectly advise patients to seek treatment from private hospitals.

Besides, prescriptions should not be used on drug manufacturers' pads, and healthcare professionals must avoid prescribing unnecessary medication or recommending unnecessary tests.

CCTV cameras should be installed in all operation theatres, while every step of the surgical procedure should be clearly pronounced by the head of the surgical team and a record should be kept of it. 

Furthermore, records of all services provided must be preserved, and if requested, they should be made available to the patient or their representatives for a reasonable fee. 

Failure to abide by the directives should result in appropriate departmental disciplinary action, it mentioned.

It also said that public-private partnership agreements should be encouraged by ensuring risk sharing with the private sector for providing services, building and operating health centres. 

The concerned public health officials should be trained in this regard so they can efficiently manage the agreement. 

Accident-management methods should be used in clinical services.

The government formed a 12-member HSRC in November 2024. The commission is headed by Professor Dr AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh.

Reforms
