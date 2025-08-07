Interim govt implements 16 recommendations of 4 reform commissions

According to a report issued on Thursday by the Press Wing of the chief adviser, the interim government has implemented 16 recommendations made by four reform commissions.

The commissions include the Electoral Reform Commission, the Public Administration Reform Commission, the ACC Reform Commission, and the Judicial Reform Commission.

Among the implemented recommendations are: amendment of the International Crimes Tribunal Act, introduction of election observation and media guidelines, recognizing the right to a passport as a fundamental right of citizens, and the provision for public hearings.

Additional implemented recommendations include: abolition of the mandatory pre-investigation enquiry system, removal of Section 32(a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, formation of a separate task force comprizing various agencies to investigate high-level corruption, signing of Memorandums of Understanding with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), establishment of a Judicial Appointment Commission for the Supreme Court, setting up of information desks, creation of separate spaces for women and children in courts, and allowing government witnesses to testify online.

Other measures include issuing a circular to remove barriers to appointing lawyers for the opposing party in cases filed against advocates, integrating mediation activities into the legal aid program, and expediting the disposal of civil and criminal cases.