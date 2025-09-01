Reform commissions voice alarm over 'govt inaction'

More than a year into the tenure of the interim government, members and chairpersons of various reform commissions have expressed deep frustration over the lack of visible progress, saying their work has largely been limited to submitting reports without meaningful implementation.

Despite the formation of 11 reform commissions in two phases—six in the first and five in the second—aimed at bringing sweeping reforms across different sectors, commission leaders admitted that little has been achieved so far.

Speaking at a Citizens’ Platform for SDGs event at a city hotel, Prof Tofail Ahmed, chairman of the Local Government Reform Commission, said virtually no reforms have been carried out under his commission.

“What existed before remains unchanged. Local government, media, health, and women’s commissions are in the weakest state. Those who worked tirelessly with the hope of reforms are now disheartened, as nothing beyond report submission has happened,” he said.

Still, Tofail suggested that the interim government could seize the opportunity to restructure the local government system, particularly through the Cabinet Division’s Reform and Coordination Wing.

Echoing similar disappointment, Labor Reform Commission Chairman Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said basic changes, from minimum wage to workers’ rights, should have already been implemented.

“We did not expect overnight reforms, but at least some activities could have started. That has not happened, which is very frustrating,” he said.

Electoral Reform Commission Chief Badiul Alam Majumdar indicated that the focus should now shift to the upcoming polls.

“Within two weeks, there must be a consensus among political parties. No further extension is possible. Reforms will either happen within this period or not at all. The government’s top priority should now be elections,” he said.

Members of the Women Affairs Reform Commission also voiced dissatisfaction. Nirupa Dewan, one of its 10 members, said: “Among all commissions, the women’s commission is at the bottom. In one year, neither women’s rights have been established nor has violence against women declined. In some cases, the situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts has even worsened.”

The Media Reform Commission shared a similar sentiment. Despite submitting a report with 20 recommendations to the chief adviser, none has been implemented.

Commission member Jimi Amir said at a CPD event last month that bureaucratic hurdles have blocked the entire process. “Bureaucrats don’t want positive changes in the media sector,” she alleged.