Govt to expand 999 service with 100 new workstations

The government is planning to establish 100 additional workstations—including a large-scale facility in Amulia, Demra—to enhance the operational capacity of the National Emergency Number 999.

The initiative, estimated to cost Tk552 crore, aims to improve the speed, accuracy, and security of emergency response services.

Additional DIG of Police and head of 999 services Mohiul Islam said the expansion will significantly strengthen the infrastructure of the toll-free emergency service, which currently operates with limited resources.

“If implemented, the project will allow us to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure services to citizens,” he said.

The new workstations will be set up in Purbachal and Amulia, with the latter serving as a central hub for large-scale operations.

Mohiul noted that the 999 service has earned public trust by providing prompt and effective assistance.

However, he acknowledged that the system is under strain, receiving approximately 24,000 calls daily—more than half of which are deemed unnecessary or disruptive.

“These unwarranted calls not only frustrate our call takers but also delay genuine emergency responses, which can be life-threatening,” he said.

To address the issue, the authorities are conducting media campaigns to raise public awareness and discourage misuse.

Efforts are also underway to recruit trained, educated personnel to improve call handling and service delivery.

Managed by the police, the 999 service connects citizens to police, fire, and ambulance support and is accessible 24/7 from any phone.

Currently, the service operates with just 80 call takers and 20 dispatchers.

Media and public relations officer Anwar Sattar echoed concerns over call volume, saying: “Unwarranted calls are creating a major bottleneck in the 999 services, barring real service seekers from getting assistance when they need it most.”

To further sensitize the public, authorities plan to launch awareness campaigns in schools, mosques, and communities through the community policing network.