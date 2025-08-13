Dr Taher: Jamaat-e-Islami demands free and fair election

Reiterating the call for a free, fair and neutral election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher on Wednesday claimed that only one party has welcomed the government’s election roadmap, while other pro-democracy parties have neither endorsed nor could endorse it.

Speaking at a rally organized by the Dhaka city units (North and South) of the party on Bijoynagar Road, Dr Taher emphasized that fundamental state reforms, justice for all past atrocities, and a level playing field have yet to be ensured.

“Even after 54 years of independence, the people of this country have never witnessed a fully free, fair, and impartial election,” he said.

He highlighted that the July uprising had raised hopes among citizens for a “new Bangladesh” with an election that truly reflects their will.

Although the interim government had pledged to implement state reforms, Dr Taher accused it of failing to purify and uphold the integrity of the institutions it currently controls, calling their promises “empty.”

Addressing the government, he criticized months of meetings under the guise of reform, which have yet to yield any legal basis for the reforms, and urged authorities not to deceive the public.

He called for collaboration, saying: “Give us the responsibility, sit with us, and do not try to fool the people.”

Dr Taher also reiterated the party’s support for the proportional representation (PR) system, which a survey by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) shows is favored by 71% of the population.

“Democracy means respecting the majority’s voice. Yet, one political party opposes it because PR elections would prevent vote theft and curb authoritarian exploitation,” he said.

He warned that parties promising reform while in power should not now raise objections.

“If they take office, how can citizens trust they will implement reforms?” he questioned, urging the government to provide a legal foundation for the July Declaration without delay.

The rally concluded with a large protest procession from Bijoynagar to Kakrail Nightingale Mor, ending in front of the chief justice’s residence.

Central and city leaders, along with party activists at various levels, actively participated in the demonstration.