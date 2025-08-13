Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dr Taher: Jamaat-e-Islami demands free and fair election

Dr Taher emphasized that fundamental state reforms, justice for all past atrocities, and a level playing field have yet to be ensured

File image of Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 10:56 PM

Reiterating the call for a free, fair and neutral election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher on Wednesday claimed that only one party has welcomed the government’s election roadmap, while other pro-democracy parties have neither endorsed nor could endorse it.

Speaking at a rally organized by the Dhaka city units (North and South) of the party on Bijoynagar Road, Dr Taher emphasized that fundamental state reforms, justice for all past atrocities, and a level playing field have yet to be ensured.

“Even after 54 years of independence, the people of this country have never witnessed a fully free, fair, and impartial election,” he said.

He highlighted that the July uprising had raised hopes among citizens for a “new Bangladesh” with an election that truly reflects their will.

Although the interim government had pledged to implement state reforms, Dr Taher accused it of failing to purify and uphold the integrity of the institutions it currently controls, calling their promises “empty.”

Addressing the government, he criticized months of meetings under the guise of reform, which have yet to yield any legal basis for the reforms, and urged authorities not to deceive the public.

He called for collaboration, saying: “Give us the responsibility, sit with us, and do not try to fool the people.”

Dr Taher also reiterated the party’s support for the proportional representation (PR) system, which a survey by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) shows is favored by 71% of the population.

“Democracy means respecting the majority’s voice. Yet, one political party opposes it because PR elections would prevent vote theft and curb authoritarian exploitation,” he said.

He warned that parties promising reform while in power should not now raise objections.

“If they take office, how can citizens trust they will implement reforms?” he questioned, urging the government to provide a legal foundation for the July Declaration without delay.

The rally concluded with a large protest procession from Bijoynagar to Kakrail Nightingale Mor, ending in front of the chief justice’s residence.

Central and city leaders, along with party activists at various levels, actively participated in the demonstration.

Topics:

ElectionReformsBangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Political parties give mixed reactions to proposal to amend RPO

Taher: Jamaat ameer recovering well after surgery

Interim govt implements 16 recommendations of 4 reform commissions

Jamaat disappointed with July Declaration, welcomes February election

Fakhrul: Critics of July Declaration have always been disappointed

How political parties reacted to February election announcement

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x