Finance Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The minister joined a cabinet committee meeting on public purchase virtually as the minister was infected with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary for Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul Hossain Khan confirm the information to media.

The minister also virtually joined the pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the secretary.

The finance minister is scheduled to announce the national budget for fiscal 2024-25 in parliament on June 6.