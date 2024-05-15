Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Finance Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Joined a cabinet committee meeting virtually

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 May 2024, 06:17 PM

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The minister joined a cabinet committee meeting on public purchase virtually as the minister was infected with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary for Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul Hossain Khan confirm the information to media.

The minister also virtually joined the pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the secretary.

The finance minister is scheduled to announce the national budget for fiscal 2024-25 in parliament on June 6.

CovidAbul Hassan Mahmood Ali
