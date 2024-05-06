Monday, May 06, 2024

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

  • 1 person died in the last 24 hours
  • Heatwave swept over the country for about a month
The undated image shows a man splashing water on his face amid intense heat in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 04:26 PM

At least 15 people died from heatstroke in 15 days till Sunday.

The Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room (HEOC & CR) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the deaths.

The DGHS reported the fatalities from the information it received at its control room till Sunday.

Besides, one person died and three people suffered injuries due to heatstroke across the country in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

The DGHS started recording heatstroke-related deaths from April 22.

A mild to very severe heatwave swept through the country for about a month starting from the first week of April. 

Later the temperature started to fall across the country after rains in the first week of the current month.

The heatwave also forced the government to shut the primary and secondary schools, colleges and madrasas till May 2.

Topics:

HeatwaveDGHS
