Khalid: Biswa Ijtema to be held after national election

Ijtema date will be finalized later, he said

File image of Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 02:03 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Sunday said Bishwa Ijtema will be held in February after the national election.

The adviser came up with the information while talking to reporters after a meeting with the representatives of the two factions of the Tabligh Jamaat at the Secretariat.

The exact date of the Ijtema would be finalized later in consultation with both sides, said the adviser.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Senior secretary to the Home Ministry Nasimul Ghani were present at the meeting.

Bishwa Ijtema
