CA’s office asks officials to avoid foreign travels until election

  • Travel allowed only if absolutely necessary for government officials
  • Circular issued to all ministry and division secretaries
Jamuna (State guest house of Bangladesh). Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 02:36 PM

The Chief Adviser’s office has instructed government officials to avoid foreign travels unless absolutely necessary until the next national election.

A circular on compliance with foreign travel guidelines has been issued and circulated to all ministry and division secretaries, the cabinet secretary and the personal secretaries to all advisers.

The circular says that previous directives from the Chief Adviser’s office and a letter issued by the Finance Division on July 8 have already provided various instructions, including limiting foreign travel.

It states that instances of non-compliance have been observed with responsible advisers and secretaries traveling abroad simultaneously and several officials from the same ministry undertaking foreign trips together.

Such proposals have frequently been submitted to the CA’s office, contrary to earlier instructions.

 

