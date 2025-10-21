Govt amends National Anthem Rules, removes Aug 15 National Mourning Day provision

The government has amended the National Anthem Rules, removing the provision that designated August 15 as National Mourning Day and mandated playing the national anthem on that day.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Sunday announcing the amendment to the National Anthem Rules, 1974.

Earlier, August 15 had already lost its official recognition as National Mourning Day.

Cabinet Division sources on Tuesday said the rules outlined the occasions and manner in which the national anthem is to be played.

Previously, Serial-3 of Schedule-1 stipulated that on National Mourning Day (August 15 each year), the full version of the national anthem would be played at the beginning and end of official ceremonies, while the first two lines would be played during processions.

Following the amendment, Serial-3 of Schedule-1—which designated August 15 as National Mourning Day and detailed the corresponding use of the national anthem—has been removed.