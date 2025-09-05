Deadline extended for probe into NCP rally attack in Gopalganj

The government has once again extended the deadline for the inquiry commission investigating the attack and violence at the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj in July.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday said that the commission now has time until September 30 to submit its report.

This is a 34-day extension.

The commission was originally formed on July 24 led by former Supreme Court Justice Dr Md Abu Tariq under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act 1956.

At first, the commission was given three weeks to submit the investigation report and recommendations to the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

That deadline ended on August 13.

Later, the deadline was extended by 14 more days, which ended on August 27.

The new extension came into effect from August 28.

The commission includes five other members. They are Khandaker Md Mahabubur Rahman, additional secretary of the Public Security Division, Md Saiful Islam, senior District and Sessions judge, Brigadier General Shahidur Rahman Osmani, commander of the 21 Infantry Brigade; Sardar Nurul Amin, additional inspector general of Police and director of the Central Police Hospital and Dr Sajjad Siddiqui, chairman of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Dhaka University.

The commission has been assigned to uncover the main causes behind the incident and to identify the individuals or organizations responsible for the attack on the political rally.

It has also been asked to give recommendations for legal action against those responsible.

In addition, the commission will analyze the attacks on different government establishments, including the district jail and examine how public security was disrupted.

It will also suggest ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs is providing all necessary support to the commission, including secretarial assistance and other logistics.