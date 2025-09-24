Govt extends probe commission tenure for Milestone School plane crash

The government has extended the tenure of the probe commission formed to investigate the Uttara Milestone School and College plane crash.

A Cabinet Division circular issued Tuesday night said the commission’s term has been extended by 23 more days — from September 24 to October 16.

The commission, headed by former secretary AKM Jafar Ullah Khan, was earlier asked to submit its report within four weeks. Its term was later extended once and now again.

The nine-member commission includes former air vice marshal (retd) M Sayeed Hossain, additional secretaries from the Defence, Civil Aviation and Tourism and Disaster Management ministries, the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner, Urban Planner Prof Adil Muhammad Khan, Buet professor of Mechanical Engineering Md Ashiqur Rahman, and lawyer Barrister Ashraf Ali.

The Dhaka Divisional Commissioner’s office is giving secretarial support.

The commission is tasked with identifying the causes, responsibility and damages of the July 21 crash, which killed 34 people — including 27 students of Milestone School — and injured many others. Among the dead was Flight Lieutenant Md Toukir Islam, the pilot of the Bangladesh Air Force training jet.

The probe will also review legal and administrative issues of allowing buildings near airports, safety of the flying zone, and construction of Milestone School in the area.

It will recommend ways to prevent such accidents in the future, improve training flights, and ensure emergency measures during disasters.