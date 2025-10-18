New DMP barracks launched to house 700 officers in Purbachal

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has inaugurated a new multi-storey barracks facility in the capital’s Purbachal New City Project to accommodate 700 officers from its Diplomatic Security Division and Traffic Division.

DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali formally inaugurated the facility on Saturday morning and later inspected the premises.

Speaking at the event, he said the new accommodation would enable officers to live in a dignified and organized environment, which in turn would enhance their morale and operational effectiveness.

He also urged all members of the force to treat the facility as a national asset and ensure its proper upkeep.

The commissioner emphasized that the initiative reflects the DMP’s broader commitment to the welfare of its personnel and the importance of supporting those who serve the public.

Senior officials present at the ceremony included Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Md Sarwar, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam, and Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Zillur Rahman.