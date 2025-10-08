Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Yunus stresses on achieving self-sufficiency over graduation from LDC

'We must be clear that we no longer want to remain dependent on others'

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 06:30 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday put emphasis on attaining self-sufficiency over graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

“We must be clear that we no longer want to remain dependent on others. We have to become self-reliant. Since we are still dependent, our focus should be on moving away from it as soon as possible. There is no other option,” he said. 

The chief adviser said this while presiding over a meeting of the National Steering Committee formed to implement and monitor the smooth and sustainable transition strategy of Bangladesh from the LDC status at the chief adviser’s office in the city’s Tejgaon area.

Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon about the details of the meeting.

Emphasizing the need for a self-reliant Bangladesh, Professor Yunus said: “For this, we have to change our habits. To be self-reliant, we must use our intellect, work hard, and struggle. Though it may be difficult, there is joy in this effort. When we talk about a new Bangladesh, it means a self-reliant Bangladesh.”

This nation has enough capability to stand on its own feet, he noted and said: "Our youth and creativity are our strength. We have both the power and the opportunity—we must utilize them. We must build a self-reliant economy to free the nation from dependency. We do not want to live in servitude.”

Topics:

LDC GraduationLeast Developed Countries (LDCs)
