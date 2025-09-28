Sunday, September 28, 2025

Touhid calls for faster implementation of Doha Programme of Action

He said LDCs face overlapping crises from economic shocks, climate change, food insecurity and debt

File image of Touhid Hossain, adviser of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 10:43 AM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has underscored the urgent need for swift and effective implementation of the Doha Programme of Action (DPOA) to address the pressing challenges faced by Least Developed Countries (LDCs) amid ongoing global crises. 

The adviser made the call while participating in the Ministerial Meeting of the LDCs held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week at UN Headquarters on Friday, according to a message received here. 

In his intervention, Touhid Hossain stressed that LDCs are bearing the brunt of multiple overlapping crises ranging from economic shocks and climate change to food insecurity and unsustainable debt burdens. 

He said the timely and full execution of the DPOA is critical to ensuring resilience and sustainable development for the most vulnerable nations.

Touhid further urged the international community to extend stronger support to LDCs through comprehensive reforms of the international financial architecture, scaled-up climate finance and mechanisms to facilitate irreversible graduation from the LDC category.

The adviser reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to working with fellow LDCs and global partners to translate the aspirations of the Doha Programme into concrete outcomes that deliver meaningful progress for millions of people.

Ministry of Foreign AffairsDohaLeast Developed Countries (LDCs)Md Touhid Hossain
