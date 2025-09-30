Adviser: Attempts made to disrupt Durga Puja in Khagrachhari

Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) has said that attempts were made to create unrest in Khagrachhari in order to disrupt Durga Puja celebrations for the Sanatan religious community.

He alleged that fascists, who are on the run at home and abroad, had provided support to the criminals in Khagrachhari, reports Bangla Tribune.

He made the comments on Tuesday following a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs conference room on the Khagrachhari issue and later while visiting the Dhakeshwari temple in the afternoon.

After the visit to the Dhakeshwari temple, the adviser told reporters: “The largest Puja celebration in Bangladesh takes place at Dhakeshwari. It is everyone’s duty to preserve its sanctity. You all must ensure its sanctity. Adequate law enforcement personnel, including police, armed forces, Ansar members, and many volunteers, have been deployed for the security of this event.”

He added: “An incident occurred in Guimara of Khagrachhari. The purpose of that incident was to prevent the Puja from being held peacefully. A small group of goons tried to disrupt the celebrations. Their activities were resisted, which is why Puja is also being observed peacefully in the hills.”

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further said: “You all must make efforts so that this Puja is observed properly. Criminals will continue their attempts everywhere. There are patrons of these goons both at home and abroad. Everyone must work to ensure that their ill motives do not succeed.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against the fascists, adding that the situation in Khagrachhari remained calm at present.

Addressing the media, the adviser said: “You must publish accurate news so that those who spread false reports are stopped. Do not publish any news without proper verification. An app has also been developed for this purpose.”

In response to another question from journalists, the adviser said that measures had been taken to identify the criminals and that a number of them had already been brought under the law.