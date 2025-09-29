Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
National Pay Commission starts work on overhauling pay scale

Four online questionnaires are available on the commission’s website to gather stakeholder feedback

Logo of the Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 06:11 PM

The National Pay Commission has begun its work to formulate recommendations for a fair, transparent, and effective pay scale.

Four online questionnaires have been prepared to collect feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, said a statement issued by Md Farhad Siddique, member secretary of the Commission, on Monday.

The questionnaires are tailored for different groups: One for employees, one for the general public, one for institutions, and one for associations.

All questionnaires are accessible via the commission’s official website: "paycommission2025.gov.bd".

Interested individuals, institutions, and associations are encouraged to submit their responses online by October 15.

Associations wishing to meet with the Commission are requested to complete the relevant questionnaire and express their interest accordingly.

Pay Scale
