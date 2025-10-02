New pay scale likely to be implemented in January

The interim government aims to implement the new salary structure, the Ninth National Pay Scale, through a gazette notification immediately, without waiting for the next political administration.

On Tuesday, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said the new pay scale could take effect from the beginning of 2026. Necessary funds will be allocated in the revised budget for the current fiscal year.

To determine the new salary structure for government employees, the ‘National Pay Commission, 2025’ was formed on July 27, with former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan appointed as its chairman.

The commission has been asked to submit its recommendations within six months.

Meanwhile, the National Pay Commission-2025 has opened a questionnaire to gather public opinion. Interested individuals can submit their responses online by October 15. The questionnaire contains four questions aimed at guiding recommendations for a fair and effective salary structure.

The finance adviser stated: “The new pay scale for government officials and employees will be implemented through a gazette during the interim government’s tenure. There will be no waiting for the next political administration.”

Sources indicate that preliminary discussions are underway to reduce the current 20 grades to 15 or 12. The commission has made initial decisions to increase medical and education allowances. Currently, a government employee receives a monthly medical allowance of Tk1,500 from the start of service until retirement. The commission plans to increase this allowance and provide additional benefits for post-retirement periods.

Additionally, a recommendation to raise education allowances for children is also expected, according to a source.