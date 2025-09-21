Public Administration Secretary Mokhlesur removed

The government has removed senior secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman.
The ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday afternoon.
Mokhlesur has been attached to the Planning Commission as a member.
