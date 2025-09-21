Sunday, September 21, 2025

Public Administration Secretary Mokhlesur removed

The ministry issued a notification Sunday afternoon

File image of Mokhlesur Rahman. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 03:35 PM

The government has removed senior secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman.

The ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday afternoon.

Mokhlesur has been attached to the Planning Commission as a member.

Ministry of Public Administration (Mopa)
